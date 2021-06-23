Cancel
Economy

Fairmont Empress Appoints Dan McGowan as General Manager

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, BC – June 23, 2021 – Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the iconic world leading hotel group known for its historic luxury and unparalleled service, has announced the appointment of Dan McGowan as General Manager of Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC. In his new position, McGowan will lead the overall...

Dan McGowan

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, the iconic world leading hotel group known for its historic luxury and unparalleled service, has announced the appointment of Dan McGowan as General Manager of Fairmont Empress in Victoria, BC. In his new position, McGowan will lead the overall operations, performance, and strategic direction for Fairmont...
