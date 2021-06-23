AC Hotel Miami Dadeland Appoints Female-Led Executive Team as It Looks to a Summer Opening

Last summer the tourism industry not only experienced a major marketing paradigm shift, but it found itself in the midst of the worst crisis in its history. Even as late as the last decade of the twentieth century it was not uncommon to hear tourism officials voice their concerns that they feared that too much, or too visible, tourism security practices would lead to visitor fear and a lowering of profits. Then Covid-19 became a reality, and every form of security became important. The twenty-first century first year of its third decade changed all the assumptions of the past.