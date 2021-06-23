Cancel
Miami, FL

AC Hotel Miami Dadeland Appoints Female-Led Executive Team as It Looks to a Summer Opening

 13 days ago

MIAMI, FL. – June 23, 2021 – Concord Hospitality Enterprises is pleased to announce the appointment of Adriana Vellojin to the role of General Manager, and Maria Maloney to the role of Director of Sales and Marketing for AC Hotel Miami Dadeland as it looks to its opening later this summer. Vellojin and Maloney bring a combined total of more than 35 years of hospitality knowledge and experience to the fashion-forward hotel located in the heart of South Miami’s growing cultural hub. Together, the female-led executive staff will oversee the 177-room Marriott lifestyle hotel, aiming to position AC Hotel Miami Dadeland as a modern space with European flair that has the flexibility to host meetings and events of all kinds.

