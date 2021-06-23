Cancel
'Blighted' apartment complex transformed into free housing for East Point public safety officials

By Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

The city of East Point is reclaiming what it says is one of East Point’s most notorious apartment complexes to provide free housing for its public safety officials. The city established a joint partnership with managers at Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road to implement true community policing by reserving eight units at no cost for members of the East Point Police and Fire Departments. The first responders are being provided one-bedroom apartments for up to three-year terms, along with subsidized utilities.

