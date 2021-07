HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Hurricane Redskins turned what looked like an easy 32nd straight win into a not-so-easy trip to the Class AAA baseball championship. The Redskins had built up a 10-1 lead on St. Albans and were threatening to end the game early. Starting pitcher Ismael Borrero was cruising but St. Albans had no intentions of getting mercy-ruled. The Red Dragons fought back to score 4 runs in the 7th inning to cut the lead to 10-7. However Joel Gardner struck out the next two batters and the Redskins had punched their ticket to the state championship game.