Puerto Rico board may sue over law blocking Plan of Adjustment
The Puerto Rico Oversight Board threatened to sue if a recently enacted law barring the government from supporting the proposed Plan of Adjustment is not repealed by Thursday. In a letter to the leadership of the local elected government late Tuesday, the board suggested it would sue to stop implementation of Act 7-2021, signed on June 7 by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, which bars the government from supporting the proposed Plan of Adjustment, any cuts to pensions or “essential services,” or any fee increases or tax increases to support paying debt.www.bondbuyer.com