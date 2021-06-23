Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

“On A Mission” with Cheryl Canzanella from Coastal Life Strategies

By Palmer Ferguson
iwantabuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Cheryl Canzanella from Coastal Life Strategies. After losing her husband to accidental overdose, Cheryl shares his journey through active addiction, road...

iwantabuzz.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Life Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Charitiesiwantabuzz.com

“On A Mission” with Stacy Shewey from Hands 4Life Inc

Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Wendy Norfleet talks to Stacy Shewey from Hands 4Life Inc. Hands 4Life is a non profit organization that strives to improve the quality of life...
Kilmarnock, VARappahannock Record

Cheryl Amaral Wicks

KILMARNOCK—After a long year since Cheryl Amaral Wicks passed from this life on May 15, 2020, now that it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather, her loving husband, Thomas “Tom” Wicks of Kilmarnock, is announcing the time and place to honor and remember her. There will...
AnimalsUnion

Cheryl Wicks: Dog days of summer

Here we are heading into the “Dog Days of Summer.“ The official dog days of summer are July 3 to Aug. 11. But what does that mean? It doesn’t really have to do with dogs lying around panting in the summer heat. The phrase comes from ancient Greek beliefs about a star. Originally, the phrase actually had nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy days of summer. Instead, it turns out, the dog days refer to the dog star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens. To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the day when Sirius appeared to rise just before the sun, in late July. They referred to these days as the hottest time of the year, a period that could bring fever, or even catastrophe. Today we use the phrase to mean something like “It’s so hot the dogs lie around panting.”
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Life Lessons From The Green Owl

Do you ever really know why you have an interest in something?. We love certain things that turn into hobbies, and occasionally you find you have a natural flair for your pursuit. And so it is with my love of languages. Languages were always my best subject at school by...
New York City, NYiheartoswego.com

10 Tick Prevention Strategies From The Pet Experts

As Lyme disease incidents continue to rise in Upstate New York, CountryMax shares ideas for keeping ticks off your pets and yourself. The headlines are everywhere. Ticks and Lyme disease cases are at an all-time high. New York State has issued warnings year after year as the issue continues to grow.
Entertainmentiwantabuzz.com

“Making a Difference” with Cara Finger from My Bag My Story

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Cara Finger from My Bag My Story. To learn more check out mybagmystory.com. How do you define success?: I define success By children feeling...
Jacksonville, FLiwantabuzz.com

“Jacksonville Buzz” with the Massage Therapy Academy

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Teresa Matthews & Carla Morello from the Massage Academy. MTA is locally owned...
Petsiwantabuzz.com

“The Horse’s Mouth” with Peter Balasaria, Thomas Jefferies, and Jaime Crain

POWERLINE HARDWARE (PLH) is a world-class global manufacturer and distributor of of high quality Distribution Line Hardware. To learn more, visit https://www.powerlinehardware.com. NexGen Resoration & Roofing is a full service general contractor licensed in Construction, Mold Remediation, Water Remediation, Biomedical clean up, and remodeling with divisions in air quality testing...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
Jacksonville, FLiwantabuzz.com

“Jacksonville Buzz” with Andrea Pressley from The Sunshine Project

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Today, Adrienne talks with Andrea Pressley from The Sunshine Project. The Sunshine Project introduces mindfulness, meditation, and...