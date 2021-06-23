“On A Mission” with Cheryl Canzanella from Coastal Life Strategies

Here we are heading into the “Dog Days of Summer.“ The official dog days of summer are July 3 to Aug. 11. But what does that mean? It doesn’t really have to do with dogs lying around panting in the summer heat. The phrase comes from ancient Greek beliefs about a star. Originally, the phrase actually had nothing to do with dogs, or even with the lazy days of summer. Instead, it turns out, the dog days refer to the dog star, Sirius, and its position in the heavens. To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the day when Sirius appeared to rise just before the sun, in late July. They referred to these days as the hottest time of the year, a period that could bring fever, or even catastrophe. Today we use the phrase to mean something like “It’s so hot the dogs lie around panting.”