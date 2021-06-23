Cancel
Oath Keeper Will Cooperate With Feds—and Testify Against His Jan. 6 Co-Conspirators

An Oath Keeper accused of conspiring with other members of the paramilitary group for months to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has agreed to cooperate with the feds and testify against his co-conspirators at trial. Graydon Young, a 54-year-old Florida resident, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. As part of his plea agreement, Young has “agreed to provide testimony before grand jury and trial,” participate in interviews with law enforcement and waive his right to counsel. He also agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution.

