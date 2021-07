MILAN — The sense of smell helped complete Daniele Cavalli’s “eternal and most precious research, the one of comprehending the senses,” he said. A son of Roberto Cavalli, the 35-year-old entrepreneur has launched a range of projects linked to the city of Florence, which turned him into a young patron of local talent and an ambassador of a contemporary take on the Tuscan lifestyle, one filtered through the multi-disciplinary interests of a Millennial.