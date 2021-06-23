Cancel
Off the Shelf: Waiting for latest Bestsellers? Library has Plenty of Older, Great Books Available to Public

 13 days ago

Summer reading recommendations are available all over the Internet for all sorts of readers. Unfortunately, everyone always wants to read the latest bestsellers and the holds’ lists start to grow and grow. So, while you are waiting for “Malibu Rising” or “The Sweetness of Water,” let us look to the past decade for some great books that are sitting on the shelves or waiting to be downloaded.

