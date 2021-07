As NASA continues to diagnose a computer glitch on the Hubble Space Telescope, engineers are preparing to turn on some of the observatory's backup hardware. The main computer on the venerable telescope shut down unexpectedly on June 13; since then, the operations team has been working to identify and troubleshoot the problem, which is turning out to be rather elusive. More than two weeks into the process and while continuing to work to pinpoint the root cause of the issue, NASA is now preparing to potentially move the telescope to backup hardware, according to a statement released on Wednesday (June 30).