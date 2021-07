We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. If there is ever a time to splurge on designer wedding shoes, your big day is it. A luxe pair of shoes is a must for two reasons: It's the ultimate accessory and can elevate your wedding look from head to toe—quite literally. Whether you're drawn to sparkly heels or modern streetwear-inspired styles, your bridal shoes are the basis of your entire ensemble and deserve to feel as special as your wedding dress.