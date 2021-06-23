Cancel
(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich people in California, rejoice! It turns out that you will be able to purchase a brand spanking new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission in the Golden State after all. In case you missed it, due to an antiquated California noise regulation, it looked like Porsche would be unable to sell either flavor of its newest high-performance GT3 (the winged original or the wingless, trendy Touring model) in the car's biggest market.

