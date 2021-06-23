(Wealthy) Californians Can Buy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Manuals After All

The Chevrolet Camaro is one of America's favorite sports cars, and while sales of the current generation aren't all that impressive, older models are still highly collectible. We recently celebrated the fact that the Chevy Camaro has re-entered production after the global chip shortage reared its ugly head once again, but we're not here to appreciate brand new cars; we're here to celebrate an old one that's had a bit of a hard life. In a YouTube video posted by the Life of Lind channel, we get to see a 1969 Camaro Coupe take its first bath in over 18 years, and the end result is truly satisfying.