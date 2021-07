OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Farmers & Crafters Market will open June 30 and run every Wednesday through Sept. 29. The market will open at 8 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. and will be located in two spots between Fifth and Sixth streets. Farmers will be on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue, and crafters will be on Asbury between Fifth and Sixth streets.