Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

NY Real Estate Mogul Ted Segal Now Owns Houston's Soccer Future

houstoniamag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new sheriff in town, Houston soccer fans. On Tuesday, the Houston Dynamo Football Club announced real estate developer Ted Segal as its new majority owner and chairman. As head honcho, Segal will call the plays for the Bayou City’s two professional soccer franchises: the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer, and National Women’s Soccer League’s reigning Challenge Cup champions, the Dash. Segal also took majority interest in the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, where both teams play.

www.houstoniamag.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Don Garber
Person
Teenage Hadebe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Houston Dynamo#Ny Real Estate#Soccer Future#Dash#Bbva Stadium#Ejs Group#Verance Capital#Wonka#Ls Power#Zimbabwean#Texans#Dynamo Charities#The Houston Food Bank#Oscar De La Hoya#H Town#Dynamo Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
Related
Houston, TXdallassun.com

Ted Segal named as new majority owner of Dynamo

Real estate developer Ted Segal acquired a majority ownership position in Houston Dynamo FC. Under the terms of the agreement, Segal becomes the majority investor of the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League and the team's business holdings with BBVA Stadium. "As someone with a lifelong passion for...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Ted Segal needs to get Tab Ramos and the Houston Dynamo some assets

On Tuesday morning, the Houston Dynamo announced Ted Segal as the new majority owner of the franchise. On Tuesday afternoon, Segal’s first order of business should be to get head coach Tab Ramos the assets needed to compete. Because, let’s be completely honest and open here: The Houston Dynamo have...
MLSHouston Chronicle

Meet Ted Segal, the man who paid a reported $400 million for Dynamo, Dash

Ted Segal introduced himself to Houston as the new majority owner of the Houston Dynamo Football Club, which includes the Dynamo, Dash and the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium. Good news for soccer fans in Houston: The man who paid a reported $400 million for the club, according to ESPN, appears already to be moving the franchise in the right direction.
MLSClick2Houston.com

Ted Segal introduced as new owner of Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash

HOUSTON – “Potential” was a big theme as Ted Segal was introduced as the new owner of Houston Dynamo FC, Houston Dash and BBVA Stadium. Potential not only for the two teams he’s acquiring, but for growing soccer in the city of Houston. “Houston, in particular, is what stood out...
SoccerMac Observer

Ted Lasso and Coach Beard Announce US Soccer Women’s National Team Roster for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ted Lasso was given the honor of announcing the US Soccer Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster heading to Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. He was joined, as ever, by Coach Beard. As well as announcing the players who will be representing the U.S. at the tournament, the two characters – played by Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt – make jokes throughout the seven-minute skit. Season two of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23, two days after the USWNT kick-off at the Olympics.
MLStimbers.com

KeyBank Scouting Report | Timbers take on new side Austin FC in Texas

Each Major League Soccer matchday in 2021, the KeyBank Scouting Report will give you a snapshot of the Portland Timbers’ next opponent. This Thursday, the Timbers travel to Texas to play new expansion side Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff for the nationally televised game is 6:30pm PT on FS1.
MLSAustin Chronicle

Austin FC Gets “Big Lift” in Attack With Promising Striker Signing

Austin FC is not just desperate to score goals, it is desperate for a goalscorer. Now, they believe they have their man, and they had to go to the French Alps to find him. The club announced Wednesday the signing of 21-year-old Senegalese center forward Moussa Djitté from French second division team Grenoble, where he scored 15 goals in 62 games since 2019.
MLSPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Legion FC hosts Atlanta United 2 tonight in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Legion FC returns home to BBVA Field looking for its fourth home win on the trot after travelling for three road matches in a row. Atlanta United 2 heads to the Magic City for the second meeting, out of four, between the two clubs this season. Birmingham won […]
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United transfer window shortlist: Santiago Muñoz

The upcoming summer transfer window opening on July 7 could be one of the most important in Atlanta United history as the Five Stripes are in desperate need of making a move to turn around the club’s prospects under manager Gabriel Heinze. At Dirty South Soccer, we will use the next several weeks to go through some names that might be uttered in the offices at the team’s training ground as club brass deliberate on who can be added to help strengthen the team. Some of these may be more far-fetched than others, and we’re certainly not reporting any links between parties, but figured it’d be a productive and fun exercise. Let us know what other players we should take a closer look at in the comments.
MLSchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Leo Messi is a free agent.

Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Karin Immergut, Washington Spirit, Portland Thorns FC, association football at the Summer Olympics, Espírito Santo, Olivia Moultrie. The Secondary Transfer Window opens next week (July 7). It was only a five week break between the Primary and Secondary windows, and as...
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT 2021 Gold Cup roster includes D.C. United duo Paul Arriola, Donovan Pines

US Soccer today announced Gregg Berhalter’s 23-man USMNT roster for the upcoming Gold Cup. D.C. United will be represented by attacker Paul Arriola and center back Donovan Pines, with the latter in line for his first-ever cap at the senior national team level. The USMNT’s group stage schedule includes games...
MLSgoal.com

USMNT Gold Cup squad leans heavily on MLS as Pulisic & McKennie are rested

With the games coming thick and fast in 2021, many leading European-based players have not been called upon. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and the vast majority of European-based stars have been left out of the United States national team squad for the upcoming Gold Cup. Fresh from tasting Concacaf Nations...
MLSkshb.com

Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio added to USMNT Gold Cup roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio has been added to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team roster for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Buscio, 19, was thrilled to receive the call from USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. “I was playing 2K actually, so I was a...
MLSNBC Sports

Berhalter names 23-man USMNT roster for Gold Cup

Gregg Berhalter has named a rather youthful 23-man USMNT roster largely hailing from MLS, with a bit of experience and European pedigree sprinkled throughout, for the upcoming 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Having already won the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League this summer, Berhalter opted for a very different set of players...
MLSmassivereport.com

A number of Crew players called up to 2021 Gold Cup rosters

July has arrived and that means it’s CONCACAF Gold Cup time. The tournament is slated to begin on July 2 with a preliminary round in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as the best nations in the region compete for the Gold Cup title. Among the rosters for the competition include plenty of...
MLSKansas City Star

Sporting KC’s Busio gets the call, will play for U.S. at home stadium later this month

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for the Gold Cup, the U.S Soccer federation announced Thursday morning. Initially included on the team’s preliminary 60-man roster, Busio made the final cut to the 23-man roster that will be aiming for America’s seventh Gold Cup title later this month. Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia also made the preliminary roster but was not named to the final roster.
MLSSporting News

USMNT 2021 Gold Cup roster: Who made the U.S. men's soccer national team and who missed out

The controversial picks that U.S. national team fans were expecting didn't arrive this time. U.S. men's soccer national team head coach Gregg Berhalter revealed a 23-man roster for the 2021 Gold Cup on Thursday that he says can win the regional championship for national teams. The U.S. squad, which is comprised of 19 MLS players, will have it first training session on July 6 with its first Gold Cup match set for July 11.