NY Real Estate Mogul Ted Segal Now Owns Houston's Soccer Future
There's a new sheriff in town, Houston soccer fans. On Tuesday, the Houston Dynamo Football Club announced real estate developer Ted Segal as its new majority owner and chairman. As head honcho, Segal will call the plays for the Bayou City's two professional soccer franchises: the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer, and National Women's Soccer League's reigning Challenge Cup champions, the Dash. Segal also took majority interest in the leasing rights to BBVA Stadium, where both teams play.