BuildCentral Announces Geospex™, a New Planned Construction Visualization Tool for Real Estate Market Opportunity and Risk Analysis
Real estate, finance and construction industry pros can now use planned construction data visualization to better understand opportunities and risks in key markets. CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 — BuildCentral today announced Geospex™, a new planned construction visualization tool built for real estate, finance and construction industry professionals. Geospex™ provides a...www.hotel-online.com