How Tukwila Village Farmers Market Supports Immigrant and Refugee Growers
On June 23, South King County’s highly anticipated, community-driven farmers market is returning for its third year. The Tukwila Village Farmers Market is a nonprofit that serves as an incubator for urban growers who are immigrants or refugees. Hosted in the plaza outside Spice Bridge — the food hall where every business owner is an immigrant or refugee woman — the market aims to address racial inequity and increase food access for underserved populations.seattle.eater.com