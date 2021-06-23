Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

How Tukwila Village Farmers Market Supports Immigrant and Refugee Growers

By Holly Regan
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 23, South King County’s highly anticipated, community-driven farmers market is returning for its third year. The Tukwila Village Farmers Market is a nonprofit that serves as an incubator for urban growers who are immigrants or refugees. Hosted in the plaza outside Spice Bridge — the food hall where every business owner is an immigrant or refugee woman — the market aims to address racial inequity and increase food access for underserved populations.

seattle.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Industry
King County, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Food And Beverage#Food Hall#Nutrition#Cdc#Food Drink#New Roots#Namaste Community Gardens#African#Afella Jollof Catering#Fin#Phskc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.