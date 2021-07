The easiest way to begin this review of Queen of Glory, which debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, would be to discuss how successfully it captures a specific kind of immigrant experience. To introduce the central character, Sarah Obeng, a woman caught between two worlds — the American, largely white, one of her Columbia University graduate program and the Ghanaian one of her home in the Bronx. To express my admiration at how adeptly the film grapples with Sarah’s humanity, and how Nana Mensah, the film’s creator, director and lead, avoids the usual tropes of “West Africans in America” narratives by leaning into the small details of Ghanaian life, both on the continent and in the States.