N.J. Woman Uses TikTok to Document an Extremist Group's Attempt to Steal Her Home

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in New Jersey took to TikTok to document her bizarre and terrifying experience when a member of an extremist group tried to not only break into her home but move in. Shanetta, or @regblackgrl on TikTok, posted multiple updates to the story after purchasing her house back in February. She had not moved into her new place as it was still being renovated. The story began when a received threatening letters from a sovereign citizens group who claimed ownership of her new house. The extremist group has attempted to claim ownership of other properties in the past, claiming an ancestral right having ties to the property. Shanetta was told by her lawyers it was a scam, and disregard the letters.

