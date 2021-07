The Kansas City Chiefs will open training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joesph on Wednesday, July 28 and the public is invited. The team announced their training camp plans on the Chiefs website on Thursday. All practices are scheduled to start at 9:15 AM CDT and admission is free for most practices, although Missouri Western State University will be charging a $5.00 admission fee for the practices on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; and Sunday, August 8. The University will also be charging a $5.00 parking fee for most practices.