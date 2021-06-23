Cancel
Seattle scientist digs up deleted coronavirus genetic data, adding fuel to the covid origin debate

By Joel Achenbach, Ben Guarino and Yasmeen Abutaleb
SFGate
 8 days ago

An American scientist has incited a new skirmish over the origin of the coronavirus, reporting that he has retrieved potentially significant genetic data about SARS-CoV-2 that had been stored and later deleted from a digital archive at the National Institutes of Health. Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred...

www.sfgate.com
