Lynchburg Police launch website to better engage with community
The Lynchburg Police Department has launched a new website designed to "better engage with and build trust in our community.". The website, lynchburgvapolice.gov, provides data on uses of force, commendations, complaints, crime statistics and more. It also includes resources for residents, such as information on security assessments, identity theft prevention, community engagement and LPD policies, according to the department.