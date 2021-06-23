Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Major Upset in NYC Council Race in Brownsville As Darlene Mealy is the Projected Winner Over Alicka Ampry-Samuel

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like there was a major upset last night in the City Council race in Brownsville. Darlene Mealy, who was in the City Council from 2006-2017 in the 41st District, which covers Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush and Crown Heights, defeated incumbent Alicka Ampry-Samuel. According to WABC7NY, Mealy is the projected winner over Ampry-Samuel. With 65% of the precincts reporting, Mealy has 58% of the vote (7,702 votes) compared to Ampry-Samuel’s 42% (5,659 votes), in this one on one race. There were no other candidates in the race.

eastnewyork.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Council#Race#Crown Heights#The City Council#Ocean Hill Brownsville#The New York City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.