Major Upset in NYC Council Race in Brownsville As Darlene Mealy is the Projected Winner Over Alicka Ampry-Samuel

It looks like there was a major upset last night in the City Council race in Brownsville. Darlene Mealy, who was in the City Council from 2006-2017 in the 41st District, which covers Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush and Crown Heights, defeated incumbent Alicka Ampry-Samuel. According to WABC7NY, Mealy is the projected winner over Ampry-Samuel. With 65% of the precincts reporting, Mealy has 58% of the vote (7,702 votes) compared to Ampry-Samuel’s 42% (5,659 votes), in this one on one race. There were no other candidates in the race.