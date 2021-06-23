APS Students in Service to Community

APS & Community Caseworker Do you have a passion for helping people? Are you interested in helping those your community find the resources they need to thrive? Lake County Department of Human Services is currently seeking an Adult Protection Services and Community Caseworker to join their team. In this dual-role position, the caseworker will be involved in a full range of intake and on-going social casework services for adults unable to protect their own interests, while also serving as a resource in assisting community members in accessing and managing benefits. This position requires the caseworker to go into homes for investigation and follow up of APS clients. As a community caseworker, this position will work at varied locations and events, assisting clients in accessing community resources while working with service providers to meet families’ needs. Interested applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in related human behavioral sciences field OR a combination of work experience and education within a related field. Bi-lingual (Spanish) strongly preferred. Candidate must live within a 45-minute drive of Lake County, Co. Salary range is $47,500-49,500 annually, depending on experience. Competitive benefits. Interested applicants please send cover letter and resume to APS Manager, Heather Muth via email: heather.muth@state.co.us.