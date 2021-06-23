Cancel
Rock Island, IL

About Town: Create some chalk art, watch Shakespeare in Lincoln Park, or meet some artists at Skeleton Key

Quad-Cities Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad-City Arts will hold its 5th annual Chalk Art Fest this weekend at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. This free, two-day street painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists who spend hours transforming the pavement into works of chalk art. Visitors can watch the works in progress, vote for a favorite and for a $5 donation, help create a collaborative community piece.

