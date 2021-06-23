Cancel
Letter: Ready, aim, fire -- Sunday columnist misses the mark

Fosters Daily Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy does Mr. Azzi obsess over America’s original sin of slavery. This is one of the fundamental flaws of CRT. History illustrates that slavery is a global sin. Every culture, race creed and ethnicity has experienced it. This includes Native Americans, which science shows are not indigenous. Since DNA evidence shows that we all came from one of four women, every person on the planet has ancestors that have been both oppressors and oppressed. A great man once said “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” (John 8:7).

