Letter: Ready, aim, fire -- Sunday columnist misses the mark

I missed seeing the fireworks display last year and hope we will have some public displays this year. It just isn’t the same without the fireworks. However, I also am very concerned about illegal fireworks, especially since I live in a city that has more than its share of fires. I believe that people in California should not allowed to buy and explode fireworks because of the danger it poses to fire-prone areas. Fireworks, in my opinion should be illegal for people to set off in their yards, but we should also have more public fireworks displays in the communities.