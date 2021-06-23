Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OK

Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

By MARK GILLISPIE
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsKbI_0adFAxhW00

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cleveland.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman said Wednesday that he could not comment on the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea.”

Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, said at the time that the girl contacted Toronto police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. Sinclair didn’t elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

The sentencing range is probation to two years in prison. The girl, who is now an adult, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

Sinclair declined to comment about the case Wednesday.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Bell's “Drake & Josh” co-star is Josh Peck, not Josh Beck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OK
State
California State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
Person
Josh Peck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drake Josh#Cleveland Police#Endangerment#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

What Did Drake Bell Do? Details on His Recent Arrest

We’ve got bad news for anyone hoping for a Drake and Josh reboot. It’s been a weird past couple of years for former child star Drake Bell, and things have definitely been taken to another level recently. Article continues below advertisement. Bell was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, and has now...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
Posted by
KRMG

Witness: Dad didn't seem interested in missing son search

DENVER — (AP) — A man charged in the death of his 13-year-old son in Colorado nearly a decade ago seemed uninterested in the search for the boy after he disappeared, a witness testified Monday. Mark Redwine, 59, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lil Durk’s brother DThang shot to death

Rapper OTF DThang, the older brother of famed hip-hop star Lil Durk, reportedly was shot and killed outside a nightclub in suburban Chicago. He was 32. A witness told police that he saw DThang, whose real name is Dontay Banks Jr., as he was shot in the head in front of a club in Harvey, Illinois. He reportedly died at the scene. However, authorities did not confirm the cause of death, and an autopsy will be performed to officially obtain that information, according to the New York Daily News.
EntertainmentPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Boosie Wants Smoke With Soulja Boy

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Uh oh looks like Big Draco aka Soulja Boy has finally been beat to the punch of having the first trending object for the internet. Boosie has beaten Soulja to the trend of having his own Shot gun. Press play for the action .
CelebritiesPosted by
KRMG

Amber Heard is mom 'on my own terms' of new baby girl Oonagh

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it “on my own terms,” as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied Thursday's announcement.
Texas StatePosted by
KRMG

Texas man gets 40 years after no contest plea in death of toddler

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man who pleaded no contest to killing his 8-month-old stepson was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Christopher Davila, 37, of San Antonio, entered the plea to a charge of injury to a child, a first-degree felony, the San Antonio Express-News reported. In January 2019, 8-month-old King Jay Davila was found wrapped in a blanket and buried in a backpack, the newspaper reported.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Chris Hansen Responds to His Michigan Arrest Warrant on Instagram

Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney caught the 'To Catch a Predator' star off guard with arrest warrant. One time popular Dateline reporter and 'To Catch a Predator' host, Chris Hansen has hit a rough spot over the last couple of years. In 2019 Hansen was arrested over $13,000 in bounced checks according to NBC News. According to People.com, Hansen was evicted from his home as part of his ongoing divorce in Jan of 2020 and was charged with harassment (communication in manner to cause alarm) back in Feb of 2020 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Young M.A checks into rehab

The new generation of hip-hop doesn’t have a problem getting high and experimenting with various drugs as evidenced by the range of content. From drinking lean to popping pills, the addiction era is blasting through the radio with tracks like Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” to Future’s Dirty Sprite mixtape, which played a huge role in fathering the trend.