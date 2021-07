This recipe for homemade Pineapple Upside Down Bundt Cake is moist, fruity and absolutely tasty and so easy to slice and serve!. I love upside down cakes. There is just something about that caramelized brown sugar and fruity topping that takes a boring cake into something special. I decided to take the traditional pineapple upside down cake recipe and turn it into a bundt cake version! Even though this recipe is homemade, it is still super easy to put together and it makes the perfect cake to serve to friends and family. If you're looking for that perfect summertime cake recipe, then you have to try my Pineapple Upside Down Cake!