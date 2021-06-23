Cancel
Skokie, IL

In memoriam: I first met Illinois Holocaust Museum’s wise leader Fritzie Fritzshall by knocking on a simple little door in Skokie

By Rick Kogan, Chicago Tribune
Auschwitz Survivor and Museum President Fritzie Fritzshall speaks with Director of Violence Prevention for the Archdiocese of Chicago Phil Andrew after a press conference denouncing Louis Farrakhan?s invitation to speak at St. Sabina Church in Chicago at the Illinois Holocaust Museum Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Skokie, Ill. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

When you get old, you are inclined to approach a new day with trepidation. And so, it was on Monday, when I opened the Tribune, and learned of the death of Fritzie Fritzshall who was, among many things, the president of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, and, inspirationally and influentially, a survivor.

She was 91 years old, I learned, and thought that was a lot of living, a good run, and that she ever seemed younger than whatever a calendar would have us believe.

I read words from some of those who knew and admired her. Said Susan Abrams, the museum’s CEO: “Fritzie was the heart and soul of our museum. All who were touched by her will never forget. She was an inspiration to me and to so many others.”

I have not forgotten her and likely never will, drawn back easily to a summer afternoon in the late 1980s, the exact date hiding in the fog of memory. I was driving around when curiosity grabbed me, and I parked my car on Main Street in Skokie and knocked on the door of the building that sat there.

It was a forlorn little building made of white brick. There was a small parking lot, capable of holding only a few cars and dotted with weeds that had fought their way through the concrete.

It was Fritzshall who came to the door, opened it and said, “Hello. May I help you?”

Well, she did, time and time again. We talked about how this place, the Holocaust Memorial Foundation of Illinois, was born in the wake of the neo-Nazis push to march in Skokie in 1978 and how that led to the opening of this 5,000-square-foot museum.

“We started that in 1981,” she said. “And then people started giving us books and other items and we didn’t have a place to put them and so we moved here in 1984. Thousands of school-aged children come here, and we have a speakers’ bureau that brings survivors into schools. I am one of them.”

I wrote a note of thanks then and connected every once in a while through the ensuing years. I wrote more notes, asking her to put into perspective some news event, congratulating her on the 2009 opening of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

Every once in a lucky while, I would see her, and chat and through her I got to know some other survivors and came to understand the importance of their memories.

In 2013, I told her I would be visiting the museum for the first time in the company of my then 8-year-old daughter Fiona. This was in the aftermath of the murder of the death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton and though many of the exhibits in the building were not intended for little kids, I thought we might both benefit from wandering around.

Fritzshall told me, “There is time for her to learn the hard lessons, but I know she will get something from the visit.” And she did, listening to survivors’ stories and she wrote Fritzshall a thank-you note.

Eventually, there will be no survivors to tell their personal stories, their eye witness accounts that can help explain and in so doing help guard against the conflicts and horrors that remain part of the planet.

In the miracle of modern technology, Fritzshall survives, among the survivors people captured in hologram interviews at the IHMEC.

You can see her there and hear her in a variety of internet places. And you can get to know her 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at an event at the museum (more at www.ilholocaustmuseum.org ) to “honor the life and legacy of Holocaust Survivor and Museum President Fritzie Fritzshall, who passed away on June 19, and celebrate the resiliency of Holocaust Survivors on the first annual Holocaust Survivor Day.”

As mentioned, June 24 is also the inaugural Holocaust Survivor Day . This tremendous idea was first introduced earlier this year by Michael Berenbaum, director of the Sigi Ziering Institute at the American Jewish University, and Jonathan Ornstein, director of the JCC Krakow in Poland, writing in the Jerusalem Post.

They wrote, “Holocaust survivors deserve a day of joy; a day of celebration. Not a day to share with condemnation of the Nazis, but a day to celebrate their lives they built in response to the Holocaust. Survivors represent the best in all of us, the best of the human spirit. They are our treasure and our light and we must shine that light into every dark corner of our world.”

Nicely put and here’s how Fritzshall put it years ago: “When I am no longer here, when we, the survivors, are no longer here, our stories are going to live and our stories are going to go on.”

rkogan@chicagotribune.com

