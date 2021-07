One of the best ways to enjoy the summer is by getting out on a lake, and Ohio is home to some of the best lake towns in the U.S. In fact, one of them even cracked the Top 10. That’s according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the 46 best lake towns in the U.S. with the help of information from WalletHub. Each town was ranked based on its affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life, Stacker explained.