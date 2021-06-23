There are still parts of Rhode Island with limited access to broadband internet

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here. Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I hope I never have to hear the phrase “you’re on mute” ever again. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.