Explainer-What is the Treasury yield curve and what is it telling us?

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week has focused attention on the shape of the yield curve. Here’s a short primer explaining what the yield curve is and how its shape may reflect expectations of the economy’s trajectory. WHAT IS THE U.S. TREASURY YIELD CURVE?

TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens to lowest in months before rebounding

* U.S. 5-year/30-year spread hits narrowest since late August 2020 * Investors focus on possible taper talk at Jackson Hole Fed gathering * Fed reverse repo volume hits record $765.14 billion By David Randall NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Falling inflation expectations briefly pushed yield spreads to their lowest levels in months before rebounding on Monday as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's hawkish turn at its policy meeting last week. Economic projections released by the Fed on Wednesday showed that 11 of 18 policymakers expected at least two quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. The prospect of those sooner-than-expected moves have pushed short-term yields higher while keeping longer-duration yields in check as market fears of out-of-control inflation subside. In a sign that investors expect the U.S. economy to expand over the long term, 30-year Treasury yields had their biggest jump since Jan. 6, while the spread between five- and 30-year Treasuries had its largest increase since March 24, 2020. Earlier in the session, the yield curve spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds hit 107.80 basis points, its lowest level since August 2020, before ticking back to 121.90. The spread between two-year notes and 10-year Treasuries hit its lowest level since February before rising slightly to 118.93 basis points. "By bringing forward rate hikes, the Fed is providing a material headwind not only for any inflation that might not prove transitory but also growth as well. Needless to say, such a hawkish pivot is likely to remain topical for weeks to come – a reality further reinforced by the lack of meaningful economic data over the next several sessions," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Two-year yields were flat at 0.2563%, while 10-year yields edged higher to 1.4853%. The two-year yield hit 0.284%, its highest level since April 2020, on Friday. Bond yields rise as prices fall. "It feels like the Fed's modest moves last week basically got them in line with where the street was already. The bond markets seem to agree with that, as the yield on the U.S. 10-year ended the week below 1.5%," said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Monday took in a record $765.14 billion in cash, despite technical adjustments made by the Fed last week on the short-term interest rates it manages, in a sign there are few investment options available in a low-yield environment. The question of how and when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its monetary support will likely hang over the bond market until the central bank's annual meeting at Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the Fed's methodical rundown of its bond purchases after the last economic crisis will likely not serve as a guide to how it should proceed this time given a more volatile inflation environment and a booming economy. Given the upcoming annual meeting at Jackson Hole, investors will be highly focused on what Fed members say over the coming week, said Ellis Phifer, managing director in fixed income research for Raymond James. Markets will be looking for "any change in attitude and character" that could suggest changes in the Fed's support of the economy, he said. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.005 Two-year note 99-192/256 0.2563 -0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4719 -0.008 Five-year note 99-90/256 0.8844 -0.002 Seven-year note 100-24/256 1.2358 0.017 10-year note 101-80/256 1.4853 0.032 20-year bond 103-116/256 2.038 0.061 30-year bond 106 2.1036 0.076 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -2.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement sent two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes, higher. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields jumped to 0.284%, the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields increased to 0.962%, the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.485%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. June 18 Friday 10:19AM New York / 1419 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-191/256 0.2561 0.043 Three-year note 99-72/256 0.493 0.061 Five-year note 99-44/256 0.9218 0.043 Seven-year note 99-244/256 1.257 0.002 10-year note 101-72/256 1.4853 -0.026 20-year bond 104-8/256 2.0033 -0.042 30-year bond 107-48/256 2.0521 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 -2.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 -2.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)