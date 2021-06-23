Cancel
OperaWine 2021 10th edition: back in-person for the first time with 186 Italian wine producers

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. This gala event welcomed journalists, sommeliers, and international wine professionals to celebrate and highlight the diversity and quality of Italian wines. Wine Spectator’s selection confirmed itself as a true ambassador of Made in Italy products, promoting the best Italian wines to international buyers and experts in the wine industry.

