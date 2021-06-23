Tent ban extended at Mount Pisgah

Following an explosion of use and impact at Max Patch, the U.S. Forest Service is prohibiting camping and fires on the iconic site, among other new restrictions now in effect. From now on, the area around Max Patch will close an hour after sundown and reopen an hour before sunrise, with visitors prohibited in the area overnight. Group size will be limited to 10 people, and drones and fireworks are not allowed. No aircraft may land, drop or pick up anything in the area.