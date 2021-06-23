Cancel
Tent ban extended at Mount Pisgah

By Holly Kays
Smoky Mountain News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA temporary ban on tents and soft-sided campers at Mount Pisgah Campground on the Blue Ridge Parkway has been extended through Thursday, July 1. Originally enacted June 18 to extend through June 24, the ban is a response to increasing bear activity in the area. A young bear has established a pattern of entering occupied campsites, coming too close to campers and taking food from sites. Blue Ridge Parkway rangers and wildlife biologists are attempting to dissociate the bear from human food rewards in order to allow all forms of camping to resume.

smokymountainnews.com
