Dollar Dips Ahead Of U.S. New Home Sales

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, U.S. new home sales for May will be released. Ahead of the data, the greenback fell against its major rivals. The greenback was worth 110.77 against the yen, 1.1964 against the euro, 1.3996 against the pound and 0.9156 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.

forextv.com
