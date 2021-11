SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Buster Posey, one of the greatest catchers of his generation and the greatest catcher in San Francisco Giants history, will announce his retirement Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly. While neither Posey nor the Giants have commented, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Associated Press also said sources had confirmed the Giants star’s stunning announcement. After undergoing hip surgery and opting to sit out the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the 34-year-old Posey enjoyed a resurgent 2021 season, hitting .304/.390/.499 with 18 home runs in 454 plate appearances. It was his best year since his peak years in...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO