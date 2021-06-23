Cancel
James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Gets Special Fantasia Fest Screening

By Jamie Lang
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival got an early 25th birthday present in the form of James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” which will receive a special screening on Aug. 4, the day before Fantasia officially kicks off with the world premiere of Julien Knafo’s zombie thriller “Brain Freeze.” Gunn is a long-time friend of the fest, having first attended in 1997 before later returning for the Canadian premiere of his Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

