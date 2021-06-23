Illinois To No Longer Suspend Licenses For Unpaid Fines
Starting next week, drivers in Illinois will no longer lose their drivers’ license for not paying their tickets. A new law aimed at criminal justice reform blocks the state from suspending licenses over unpaid fees. Supporters say many people, particularly people of color, get in more trouble for not paying their tickets than for what the ticket was for. Illinois lawmakers approved the plan earlier this year, the new law takes effect on July 1st.www.959theriver.com