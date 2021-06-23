Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois To No Longer Suspend Licenses For Unpaid Fines

959theriver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting next week, drivers in Illinois will no longer lose their drivers’ license for not paying their tickets. A new law aimed at criminal justice reform blocks the state from suspending licenses over unpaid fees. Supporters say many people, particularly people of color, get in more trouble for not paying their tickets than for what the ticket was for. Illinois lawmakers approved the plan earlier this year, the new law takes effect on July 1st.

www.959theriver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Miami, FLPosted by
CNN

The latest on the partial building collapse near Miami

As families mourn and worry for their loved ones, some Surfside residents and officials are criticizing the management of the building, saying more should have been done to prevent the structure from crashing down in the middle of the night last week. Officials say they still haven't found what triggered...