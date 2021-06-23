Developer unveils plans to build $140 million, 20-story high rise towers in downtown Lafayette
A local developer is planning to build two 20-story high rise towers in downtown Lafayette in what could be the biggest development that area has had in decades. Developer Cliff Guidry with Guidry Land Development unveiled his plans for Seven16 Lafayette Tower, the $140 million, 240,000-square-foot project slated for 716 Lafayette St. next to the federal courthouse, to local commercial real estate agents on Wednesday.www.theadvocate.com