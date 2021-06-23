Pack purpose into your Fourth of July gathering! Here are 3 ideas to make it special

After all of the craziness that has happened over the past year, I know I am ready for everything to get back to normal. The 4th of July in 2020 was difficult for many because we were unable to spend the holiday with our large celebrations in the company of our family and friends. My past fourth of July was spent only with my immediate family, which was completely different from the large gatherings my grandparents always held. For us, it was a yearly tradition in which we were able to catch up and have a great time with family and friends we rarely saw. That was gone last year, but this year it seems that Fourth of July gatherings will be making their return. For some areas in the Tri-State, that means bringing their full-fledged, city-wide 4th of July celebrations back into action. From fireworks to concerts to food, the Tri-State will have it all this holiday!