Indiana University students sue over coronavirus vaccine mandate

By Susan Svrluga
SFGate
 9 days ago

Eight students have challenged Indiana University's coronavirus vaccine requirement, arguing that the school's mandate violates their constitutional rights and state law. The state flagship university announced recently that its more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff would have to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, an effort to increase safety on campus and resume more normal operations for the fall semester.

