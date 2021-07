In a Tuesday Twitter rant, Kevin Hart said, “I got time today.” His tirade continued, “The He’s not funny’ slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time. I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now….I have also been the highest grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings… I have also turned my comedic talent into a place of business and branding and radio and other revenue streams….The hate/slander fuels me to do more.” Hart ended his tweets by using lyrics from J. Cole’s Off-Season track Applying Pressure.