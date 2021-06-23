Authorities Respond to a Single Vehicle Rollover Accident Near Minnesota Lake on Monday Night
Emergency Responders from Faribault County responded to a single vehicle rollover accident Monday night on County Road 21, just south of Minnesota Lake. According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Tyler Fields, of Minnesota Lake, was driving recklessly when his pickup truck left the roadway and entered the north ditch just north of 230th Street, where the vehicle overturned before coming to rest in a corn field.www.kbew98country.com