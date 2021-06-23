Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

George Owen

Newton Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn Sept. 9, 1923, in Cedar Rapids, George Owen passed away after a long journey with dementia Monday, June 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Minn. After graduation from Franklin High School and two years at Coe College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, 17th Airborne. He was a paratrooper from 1943 to 1945 and earned three Bronze Stars during Allied campaigns in Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He returned to Cedar Rapids after the war ended and earned a B.A. in economics from Coe College. He worked for the Maytag Company in Newton and Minneapolis for 40 years.

