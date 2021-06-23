Cancel
North Shore Arts Association exhibits retrospective of works of Michael Stoffa

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn opening reception will be held Sunday, June 27, from 1-3 p.m. Both the exhibition and reception are open free to the public. A straw hat and denim jacket were trademarks of accomplished artist Michael Stoffa (1923-2001). A prolific “plein air” painter, he captured the light and moods of Cape Ann and other places where he traveled, in New England, the Southwest, California, Mexico, and Slovakia. His dedication and skill gained him the title, “The King of the Street Painters” when he lived and painted in Mexico.

www.wickedlocal.com
