DEO launches new help center website for common issues like entering in work searches

Michigan Works has announced the launch of the new Jobs NOW hotline, designed to get individuals connected to local employers with a single phone call. It says with thousands of jobs open across Southwest Michigan, the Jobs NOW hotline is a call to action. Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Director Lily Brewer says the best time to get back into the labor market is now because there are plenty of choices and opportunities. Interested job seekers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties call the Jobs NOW hotline at 866-604-JOBS and get connected to the team at Michigan Works to talk through experience, education, interests, and what type of work they’re looking for. The Michigan Works team will then connect the candidate to a local employer in their desired industry and location so they can find out more.