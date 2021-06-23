Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

DEO launches new help center website for common issues like entering in work searches

By Heather Leigh
ABC Action News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla — For nearly a month, the state has been requiring folks collecting unemployment to prove they’re searching for work. “I’ve done that before the cut-off date, the May 29 when the work search ended. I’d been looking for months before that,” said Barbara DeVille. No luck yet for...

www.abcactionnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deo#Yesterday And Today#Deo#Abc Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
News Break
Jobs
Related
ReligionHouston Chronicle

Looking to Reach Listeners in the Local Community, WJIE Launches New Website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Local, listener supported, non-commercial radio station, WJIE, ‘Where Jesus is Exalted!’ continues to make reaching the community around them their mission. Recently launching their new website, the transformation took place in an effort to inform listeners as well as encourage their participation and support.
InternetGovernment Technology

What’s New in Civic Tech: 18F Launches State, Local Website

The federal tech consultancy 18F’s state and local team has launched a new website, aiming it at “state or local government with federal funds that would benefit from technical and procurement support,” the group announced on Twitter. This marks the first time that the state and local support side of...
Internetkgou.org

KGOU Launches Modernized Website

This is the Manager’s Minute. If you access KGOU through our website, kgou.org, you’ll notice a new, more modern look. For more than two years, NPR has been working on a new content management system for its member stations, and last week we launched our updated website. KGOU membership director Laura Knoll has spent a year and half guiding our transition to the new site and training our team to make the shift in process and workflow as seamless as possible.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

City of Bowling Green to launch new website

For the past several months, Bowling Green has been partnering with CivicPlus and the Bowling Green Economic Development Office to redesign the city’s website to better serve and promote the community. The refreshed site, which will be available at www.bgohio.org, will go live on Tuesday. The fresh new look and...
Lynchburg, VAaltavistajournal.com

LPD launches new website to improve transparency, build bridges with community

The Lynchburg Police Department has announced the launch of a new website in an effort to better engage with and build trust in the community. The website, www.lynchburgvapolice.gov, provides data on uses of force, commendations, complaints, crime statistics and more. It also includes a resources for residents like information on security assessments, identity theft prevention, community engagement and LPD policies.
Michigan Statewirx.com

Michigan Works Launches Job Search Hotline

Michigan Works has announced the launch of the new Jobs NOW hotline, designed to get individuals connected to local employers with a single phone call. It says with thousands of jobs open across Southwest Michigan, the Jobs NOW hotline is a call to action. Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Director Lily Brewer says the best time to get back into the labor market is now because there are plenty of choices and opportunities. Interested job seekers in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties call the Jobs NOW hotline at 866-604-JOBS and get connected to the team at Michigan Works to talk through experience, education, interests, and what type of work they’re looking for. The Michigan Works team will then connect the candidate to a local employer in their desired industry and location so they can find out more.
Altavista, VAaltavistajournal.com

Town pursues broadband grant, launches new website

The town of Altavista will be rolling out its newly redesigned website on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The new website was unveiled to council at its June 22 work session. The town partnered with Revize, a firm who specializes government websites, with the goal of developing an easily accessible, navigable, visually pleasing and ADA compliant site.
Fulton County, ARThe News

Fulton County launches new website

Fulton County launched a new responsive website on June 24, where residents can find the latest information regarding the operations of the county as well as view upcoming area events. The new website will serve as an information resource for the public and assist the community with accessing the most updated county information. The responsive design allows site visitors to access the information they want and need from any device with simple, flexible navigation.
Walmartprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Launches Website to Help Vets and Families Succeed

Walmart has rolled out a “Find-a-Future” website to help veterans and military spouses achieve their professional goals. Walmart associates and non-associates can register free on the site, use tools to audit their current skills and experience, and connect with the right partners to help build a roadmap across three paths:
Technologythefabricator.com

StaCool Industries launches website

Lecanto, Fla.-based StaCool Industries has launched a website that features its StaCool Vest core body cooling system for welders and those that work near heat-generating equipment. Visitors can compare models, find and replicate past orders, purchase online, track shipments, and spread out payments using PayPal. The site offers information about...
JobsStamford Advocate

Uncubed Studios Launches New Video Service That Helps Employers Find Talent When "We're Hiring" Isn't Working

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Uncubed Studios, the creative video content agency powering employer branded talent initiatives for the likes of Peloton, Anheuser-Busch, and NBCU, is helping talent marketing teams restock their ranks while solving long term remote hiring challenges with the debut of a new video offering. The Refresh & Repurpose video offering (R&R) supports talent teams tasked with navigating a new challenge in their existing talent marketing tactics: long term remote and/or hybrid work.
EnvironmentPosted by
FloridaDaily

DEO Calls on Businesses to Use Website for Hurricane Preparations

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) encouraging all businesses throughout the state to utilize the FloridaDisaster.biz website and other resources to prepare for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season which began on June 1st. FloridaDisaster.biz provides business owners with resources to prepare for potential disasters, critical updates during...
Internetan17.com

Tangi School System launches new website, tech resources for students and employees

Exciting times are in store for Tangipahoa Parish, thanks to sweeping new technology initiatives TPSS will be implementing in the coming months. On June 28, TPSS unveiled a fresh look and a redesigned website to the public as a sneak preview of sorts. Ultimately, the website will serve as the home to a set of premier online resources for TPSS students, families, teachers, and staff.
Mankato, MNKEYC

Life-Work Planning Center helps southern Minnesotans get back to work

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 forced many people out of jobs. Now, a local non-profit is combating unemployment rates by helping southern Minnesotans get back to work. Beginning July 12, the Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato is hosting a free virtual workshop series to help unemployed Region 9 residents prepare themselves for the workforce.
Pittsburgh, PAWPXI

Pittsburgh launches new website about condemned buildings in city

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has started a new website to keep you informed about the condemned buildings in the city. The City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI) launched the website called Engage PGH. It allows users to provide comments on specific structures. You can now customize your...
Boston UniversityHouston Chronicle

Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics Announces Launch of New Hybrid Website

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. William C. O’Donnell, DMD, PC and his team at Berkshire Integrative Orthodontics are excited to announce the redesign of their website at https://www.berkshireintegrativeorthodontics.com. As an orthodontic practice known for embracing state-of-the-art technologies like digital orthodontics and cone beam CT scanners, it’s fitting that the...