Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD PARISHES At 141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flash flooding is currently ongoing and more rainfall is entering the city. . Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is lingering. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Flash flooding is lingering in low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Metairie, Chalmette, Avondale, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman and Meraux. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 248. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED