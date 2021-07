These chocolate chip cookie dough coffee cups are a unique way to enjoy your favorite baked treat. If you’re a cookie dough and coffee lover, then you’ll love this recipe because it combines them both! There’s nothing like starting your day off with hot coffee inside an edible cup made of cookie dough. Or, maybe you’d rather save this recipe for dessert later in the day. Either way, this unique treat will satisfy your sweet tooth and give you a burst of energy, all in one!