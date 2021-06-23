Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By THE EDITORS AT ANDREW MCMEEL
Florida Weekly
 13 days ago

What to do with all those 17-year cicadas blanketing the eastern half of the country? Sarah Dwyer of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethesda, Md., is coating them in chocolate and selling them as exotic treats, Reuters reported. She calls them delicious. “When you combine the chocolate, the cinnamon and the nuttiness of the bugs, it really gives you that holiday feeling of when you’re walking around a big city and they’re roasting nuts on the sidewalk, that cinnamon smell, it’s really what it tastes like,” Dwyer said. She and her employees gather the bugs from trees behind the business and put them in paper bags, which they place in the freezer. Then the cicadas are boiled and crisped in an air fryer. “I did go to pastry school in Paris to learn my dipping technique,” Dwyer said. “I’m pretty sure no one thought I’d be using it on cicadas.”

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chouquette Chocolates#Reuters#The Associated Press#Russian#Ukrainian#Npr#Canadian#The Scottish Sun#Dutch#Mca#The Ipswich Star#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy