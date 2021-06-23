NEWS OF THE WEIRD

What to do with all those 17-year cicadas blanketing the eastern half of the country? Sarah Dwyer of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethesda, Md., is coating them in chocolate and selling them as exotic treats, Reuters reported. She calls them delicious. “When you combine the chocolate, the cinnamon and the nuttiness of the bugs, it really gives you that holiday feeling of when you’re walking around a big city and they’re roasting nuts on the sidewalk, that cinnamon smell, it’s really what it tastes like,” Dwyer said. She and her employees gather the bugs from trees behind the business and put them in paper bags, which they place in the freezer. Then the cicadas are boiled and crisped in an air fryer. “I did go to pastry school in Paris to learn my dipping technique,” Dwyer said. “I’m pretty sure no one thought I’d be using it on cicadas.”