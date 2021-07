HUDSONVILLE, Mich. – SoundOff Signal, a producer of vehicle LED lighting, controls systems and electronic warning solutions for the law enforcement, amber and government markets, announced today that Mark Litke, president, and CEO, is retiring as of January 2022 and the board of SoundOff Signal has named Bryan Nyeholt his successor as president. During the remainder of 2021, Litke will be transitioning his position to Nyeholt to ensure continuity of the business and a seamless transition. In addition, Daniel Boerigter, chairman of the board, will assume the title of executive chairman.