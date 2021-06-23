Cancel
NBA

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to the Phoenix Suns

By Garrett Chorpenning
AllClippers
AllClippers
 9 days ago
If ever there was a time for the LA Clippers to steal a win on the road, Game 2 was it.

Despite looking out of sync offensively and generally off all night, despite dominant performances from Cameron Payne and Deandre Ayton, and despite shouldering a mountain of fatigue, the Clippers were in position to take control of the game from tip-off to tip-in.

When LA finally did take the lead back from Phoenix with under a minute to play in the fourth, it looked as though the Clippers might've been able to overcome the odds and even up the series at one game apiece.

But a few replay reviews, a couple missed opportunities and one clutch alley-oop later, it was the Clippers who found themselves on the losing side of the scoreboard, not the Suns.

"Had a chance to win the game," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after the game. "They got the tip-in, and then now we got to go home to take care of business. They won two games on their home floor. We understand that. We've been in this position before, even though we hate it."

The Clippers never trailed by more than seven points, even though the Suns led for roughly 38 minutes. The opportunity to steal a win was right in front of them. Had LA gotten a few more of its looks to fall or come up with a few more stops, this would be a very different series right now.

Instead, the Clippers will head back to Los Angeles facing yet another 2-0 deficit — a position which, strangely enough, they've been very comfortable in throughout the playoffs.

"We let one get away," Lue said. "That's how we felt. But the confidence of this team hasn't wavered. Guys have said, all right, we got to go home now, and they are in good spirits."

Game 3 will be a challenge — especially if the Suns get Chris Paul back in time — but this Clippers team isn't one to go down without a fight.

Let's take a closer look at some things we gleaned from Game 2.

Clippers Go All-In on Defense

Coach Lue is notorious for his ability to make in-game adjustments, but the first one he made on Tuesday night came before the tip-off.

Clearly unsatisfied by his team's defense in Game 1, Lue decided to move both Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac into the starting rotation for Game 2. The idea was to have Beverley pester Devin Booker out of the gate, while Zubac's size and defensive ability would provide the Clippers a more intimidating paint presence and limit Phoenix's attempts inside.

Lue had high praise for Beverley in particular, but he didn't feel the team did well enough to contain Payne.

"He was unbelievable," Lue said. "I thought he did a good job with contesting Booker — we just had no answer for Cameron Payne. He got downhill all night. His speed and quickness really hurt us in that game."

Despite LA's adjustments, Payne had the performance of a lifetime in Game 2. The 26-year-old went off for a career-high 29 points and a playoffs career-high nine assists without committing a single turnover. His 24 field goal attempts were also a game-high.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the decision to push for more defense limited their capability on the other end of the floor. LA's offense looked especially stagnant in the first half, and while things looked up in the second, Lue still felt the team didn't execute properly.

"We just didn't make the extra pass tonight," Lue said. "I thought we tried to dribble between three or four people instead of just making the right play. That's going to happen. We've just got to go watch the film, clean that up."

Perhaps as an unintended side effect of Lue's lineup change, LA's spacing suffered whenever those five were on the floor together. Offensively, Zubac is a non-factor outside of the paint, and despite Beverley's 37.5% clip from deep in these playoffs, Phoenix was content to let him shoot.

The Suns were content to let Terance Mann shoot as well, so the defensive upside you get with Beverley makes that change feel more warranted. Nicolas Batum, on the other hand, is someone that Phoenix has to respect. Perhaps the offense would have had a bit more flow with him on the floor.

With that said, Game 2 still came down to the final possession. Given Lue's satisfaction with his team's defense, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he rolls the same starters out for Game 3. But if offensive execution is a major concern, Batum — who has been among the team's best shooters and passers all season — will need to spend more time on the floor.

The Unshakeable Reggie Jackson

It's hard to say where the Clippers would be without Reggie Jackson, but the answer probably isn't the Western Conference Finals.

LA has found a reliable playmaker and scorer in Jackson, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career in these playoffs. Through 15 games, the 31-year-old is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds and shooting a blistering 42.3% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts per game.

In his own words, Jackson feels like he can make any shot he takes. He oozes confidence, and his everlasting optimism has clearly had an impact on his on-court performance. There's a reason why the Clippers often look to him late in the shot clock. He's unshakeable.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that Jackson's never-say-die mentality is visible off the court as well. There may not be a player who believes in himself or this Clippers team more than Jackson does, no matter the odds they're up against.

"We're going to put this one behind us," Jackson said after Game 2. "We're going to watch film, figure out some more adjustments, things that we can do better. But I like our odds... I like this team. I like our fight. We're going to keep our heads up. We'll move on and go home and get ready for Game 3. That's the only game that matters right now."

Having a leader like Jackson can only do the Clippers favors as they look to overcome another 2-0 hole and get back into this series.

Right Where They Want Them?

The Clippers have indeed been here before. Twice, to be exact.

In the first round, LA lost its first two games at home to a determined Dallas Mavericks squad led by Luka Dončić. The Clippers were written off ahead of Game 3, as the circumstances seemed virtually insurmountable. Instead, they answered with two huge wins of their own and wound up winning the series in seven games.

A similar situation played out in the second round. Down 0-2 to the Utah Jazz — the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference — LA rattled off four victories in a row; the latter two coming without Kawhi Leonard.

If any team is equipped to do it again, it's these Clippers. After all, they're the only team to come back from a 2-0 deficit more than once in a single postseason, and they're led by the only coach ever to lead his team back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

These Clippers are built to overcome the odds.

But these Suns may well be a different beast. And with Paul's return seemingly on the horizon, these Clippers could face their most difficult challenge yet.

Time and time again, the Clippers have played their best basketball with their backs against the wall. Time will tell if LA can pull off another miracle and continue to make history, but there's no denying the importance of Game 3.

AllClippers

AllClippers

Related
Yardbarker

Clippers' Paul George ready to move on from disappointing Game 2 loss to Suns

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers blew a massive opportunity in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns, and they may have lost the series because of it. George put the Clippers up 103-102 with seconds remaining in the game, and after Patrick Beverley forced a turnover, the seven-time All-Star went to the line for free throws. He missed both.
Western Conference finals: How to bet LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Uncertainty can be a gambler’s worst enemy. And the Western Conference finals are filled with uncertainty. How many games — beyond Game 1 — will Chris Paul miss after entering COVID protocols on Wednesday? What is the severity of Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury, which cost him the final two games of the Utah Jazz series? Leonard has been ruled out for Game 1, but there’s no news beyond that.
AllClippers

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Knee) OUT for Game 2 vs. Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard will officially miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Monday. According to Lue, Leonard's exact return date is unknown, and he's unsure of how much progress Leonard has made since he first suffered the injury in Game 4 of the second round.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers series preview

There is plenty at stake as the Phoenix Suns face off against the LA Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers reached the Conference Finals stage for the first time in franchise history despite losing All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard with the series tied 2-2 against the Utah Jazz. The Suns return to the Conference Finals stage for the first time since 2010 – the last time the franchise reached the postseason prior to this year – by way of a sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: LA Clippers in Big Trouble When Chris Paul Returns

As if they needed a defensive task more challenging than Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, only a few more days now stand between the Los Angeles Clippers and their ultimate doom: Chris Paul. Although Paul returned a positive COVID-19 test this past weekend, he seems likely to return to his team sooner rather than later given his fully vaccinated state, and symptom-free quarantine thus far.
NBAfox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Suns fans revel in 'Valley Oop' win over LA Clippers

PHOENIX - On Wednesday, all is calm outside the Phoenix Suns Arena, but there's still a buzz in the air about Tuesday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Westen Conference Finals. With less than a second left to play in game two, Deandre Ayton's...
AllClippers

Reggie Jackson Shows Love to Clipper Teammates: 'Thank You for Saving Me'

It could be argued that no one on the 2020-21 Clippers overachieved more this season relative to expectations than Reggie Jackson. The 10-year vet signed a minimum deal with the Clippers in the 2020 offseason after a lackluster performance in the bubble. Throughout the season, Jackson was in and out of the rotation, and many viewed him as a third point guard that wouldn’t earn much playing time when the postseason rolled around. As the season progressed and Jackson’s role grew out of necessity due Patrick Beverley’s myriad injuries, he cemented himself as a useful piece for LA (Clippers Reporter Justin Russo coined the nickname “Big Government,” as Jackson tended to bail the Clippers out quite frequently). But no one, other than maybe Jackson himself, could’ve predicted he’d have the sensational postseason that he did.
ESPN 99.1

Phoenix Suns Finish off LA Clippers, Advance to NBA Finals

How do you silence an LA Clipper crowd? With Chris Paul. With the building he called home for six seasons of his 16-year career going berserk after a 10-0 run by the home team, the Phoenix Suns point guard exploded. Paul had the biggest scoring half of his career, 31...
NBAwxxv25.com

Moss Point alum Devin Booker going to first NBA Finals

In his six years with the Phoenix Suns, Moss Point alum Devin Booker has played under five different head coaches and played with 80 different teammates. In his first and only playoff appearance, the former Tiger messed around and made it to the NBA Finals. Last night, the Suns took...
NBASLAM

Post Up: The Phoenix Suns Are Headed to the NBA Finals

PHX wins series 4-2 With a chance at the NBA Finals on the line, Chris Paul led the Suns to a blowout Game 6 win over the Clippers. Paul dropped 41 points on 16-for-24 shooting and chipped in eight assists and three steals in arguably one of his greatest performances of all time. This will be Paul’s first-ever trip to the NBA Finals in his 16-year career. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton both had strong outings as well. Booker scored 22 points and Ayton had 16 to go along with 17 rebounds.
NBAprojectspurs.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Rout Clippers In Game 6 To Reach NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been waiting for this moment for 16 years and Wednesday night in Los Angeles, he was not letting anyone get in his way of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul poured in 41 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-101 win over the LA Clippers to close the Western Conference Finals and clinch the series 4-2.